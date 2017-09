MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S 500 AMG Line Cabriolet Auto

Accessories

Storage compartment under front seats,Steering column - electrically adjustable,Electric windows,Headlamp assist,Exterior mirrors - integrated indicators,Footwell lighting - front,Reading lamps front,Wind deflector (cloth),Airbags - head/thorax sidebags,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Instrument cluster with central multifunction display,Remote Online,Spectacles compartment in overhead control panel,Automatically dimming interior mirror and driver's-side exterior mirror,Glove compartment Lockable, air-conditioned and illuminated,ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function,Tail lamps - LED,Reversing camera With dynamic guide lines in the display,Parktronic with Active Park Assist,Electrically adjustable front seats,Collision Prevention Assist,Preinstallation for battery charger,Electric drivers seat & exterior mirrors with memory,Rear seats - split folding 1/3:2/3,Sidebags in rear left and right,Double cup holder - front,Rain-sensing wipers,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Digital operating instructions,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me services,Rear armrest,Live Traffic Information,Comfort-ventilated front seats,AIRSCARF,9-speed automatic transmission,Front Seat Comfort Package,Speedtronic cruise control,Multi-function steering wheel - heated,Touchpad with Controller,Tyre pressure monitoring system,AIRMATIC with continuously variable damping control,360 camera,Traffic Sign Assist,PRE-SAFE system For preventive occupant protection,Media Interface,COMAND Online,DAB digital radio,Luxury automatic climate control,Suspension settings switch,Infrared protective glass,Diamond radiator grille with chrome pins with one louvre,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Trim - Black Poplar wood, gloss,Fabric soft top blue,Brake Assist (BAS),Head-up-Display,Light-alloy wheels, 7-spoke design 43.2 cm (17''),Electronic Stability Programme (ESP),Ambient lighting,Remote boot closing,KEYLESS-GO,KEYLESS GO starting function,Seat heating Plus for driver and front passenger seats,EU6 emissions standard,AMG Line,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,ECO start/stop function,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,AMG Line Steering Code,United Kingdom Steering,Premium,Adaptive brake lights,Keyless-Go Package,Air-Balance Package,Exclusive package,LED Light package,20'' AMG alloy wheels (4) - multi-spoke design,AMG bodystyling,Remote boot-lid release,Technical modificatio