MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S 350 d L AMG Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S 350 d L AMG Line Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3999 Engine Size: 2925 Ext Color: Obsidian Black metallic
Vehicle Monitoring,Concierge Service,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Electrically-adjustable rear seats including memory function,Interior mirror and driver's exterior mirror automatically dimming,Driver's seat electrically adjustable with memory function,Memory function rear,Electric roller sun blind left/right rear doors,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (LTE) for the use of Mercedes connect me service,Live Traffic Information,Comfort-ventilated front seats,Comfort-ventilated rear seats,Electric panoramic glass sunroof,Easy Adjust luxury front head restraints,Tyre pressure monitoring system,360 camera,Remote Parking Assist,Electric sunblind for rear window,Automatic air conditioning THERMOTRONIC rear,Black high-gloss poplar wood trim,20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - multi-spoke design,AMG bodystyling,Wider wheel arch for AMG wheels,Technical modifications (08),Heat-insulating dark-tinted glass,HANDS-FREE ACCESS,Remote boot lid closing,Power closing,KEYLESS-GO,Ambient lighting (64 colours and 10 colour schemes),Heated washer fluid reservoir,AMG Line,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,Sun Protection package,KEYLESS-GO package,Memory package driver and front pass.,Comfort Connectivity package,Remote Parking package,Base Package,Premium Package,Executive Rear Package,Illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering,AMG floor mats with AMG lettering,AdBlue tank,Premium Package,
Mercedes-Benz Colindale
London, NW90HX, London
United Kingdom