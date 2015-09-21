loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S 350 D AMG LINE Automatic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S 350 D AMG LINE Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3360 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Black Leather, 19` AMG alloy wheels , COMAND Online, LED Intelligent Ligh System , Panoramic Sunroof, Memory Package, Climate Control, 360 camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Ambient lighting, Electric Seat Adjustment, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), DAB digital radio tuner, Rear Parking Sensor, Front Parking Sensor, Adaptive Forward Headlights, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Adaptive Forward Headlights, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Electric Seat Adjustment, Front Parking Sensor, Intelligent Parking Assist, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, 12v Socket - Rear, First Aid Kit, Front Armrest, Load Area - Load Rings, Ask about our EXPRESS COLLECTION option - Drive away within 48 hours of order, Ask the team for a personalised video

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417422
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3360 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£49,800

Mercedes-Benz Harrogate
HG31EP
United Kingdom

