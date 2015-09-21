loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S 350 d AMG Line Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S 350 d AMG Line Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49 Engine Size: 2925 Ext Color: Magnetite Black metallic

Vehicle Monitoring,Concierge Service,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,DISTRONIC PLUS with STEER CONTROL and Stop&Go Pilot,Driving Assistance Plus Package,Interior mirror and driver's exterior mirror automatically dimming,Active Steering Assist,Driver's seat electrically adjustable with memory function,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (LTE) for the use of Mercedes connect me service,Live Traffic Information,Comfort-ventilated front seats,Electric panoramic glass sunroof,Comfort front head restraints,Tyre pressure monitoring system,360 camera,Remote Parking Assist,Active Speed Limit Assist,Black high-gloss poplar wood trim,AMG bodystyling,Wider wheel arch for AMG wheels,Technical modifications (08),Heat-insulating dark-tinted glass,HANDS-FREE ACCESS,Remote boot lid closing,Power closing,KEYLESS-GO,Ambient lighting (64 colours and 10 colour schemes),Heated washer fluid reservoir,AMG Line,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Active Lane Change Assist,Enhanced automatic restarting in traffic jams,Route-based speed adaptation,Multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather,KEYLESS-GO package,AIR-BALANCE package,Memory package driver and front pass.,Comfort Connectivity package,Remote Parking package,Base Package,Premium Package,50.8 cm (20-inch) AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels,Illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering,AMG floor mats with AMG lettering,AdBlue tank,Premium Package,

  • Ad ID
    417500
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2925
  • Engine Model
    2925
£64,995

Sinclair - Mercedes-Benz of Swansea
Swansea, SA18QY, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

