MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S 320 3.2i Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S 320 3.2i Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 3200 Ext Color: Blue
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
