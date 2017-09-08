MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS Mercedes-AMG S 63 Cabriolet Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: Mercedes-AMG S 63 Cabriolet Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2599 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: designo Magno Cashmere White
Remote Online,Distronic Plus with Pre-Safe Brake,Active Blind Spot Assist,Active Lane Keeping Assist,PRE-SAFE PLUS,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop & Go Pilot,BAS PLUS,Brake Assist BAS PLUS,PRE-SAFE PLUS,AIRCAP,Collision mitigation (PRE-SAFE Brake),Double cup holder - front,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Airscarf - neck level heating,Instrument cluster with mileage reading,Tyre pressure monitoring system,360 camera,Traffic Sign Assist,DAB digital radio,Anti-theft warning system and immobiliser,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 10-spoke design matt black,designo Porcelain Dinamica microfibre roof lining,Vehicle freight packaging without tie-down loops,Charger with trickle charge function,Trim - Black Poplar wood gloss,Fabric soft top blue,Wider wheel arch for AMG wheels,Technical modifications (07),Burmester surround sound system,HANDS-FREE ACCESS,Heated rear seats,Alarm system with immobiliser and interior protection,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Keyless Go,Heated washer fluid reservoir,Seat heating Plus for driver and front passenger seats,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,Keyless-Go Package,Driving Assistance Package,Exclusive package,Anti-Theft Protection
Sinclair - Mercedes Benz of Cardiff and Newport
CF238RS,
United Kingdom
