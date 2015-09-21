car description

Variant name:Amg Cabriolet AMG ,Derivative:AMG ,Variant: S63 AMG Convertible 20" AMG Alloys Comand Satellite Navigation Bluetooth 360 Degrees Cameras Adaptive Cruise Heated Electric Massaging Front Seats Amazing Specification £140000 List Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this amazing Mercedes-Benz S Class S63 AMG Convertible. Finished in Irudium Silver with Complimenting Crystal Nappa Leather and Dark Wood Veneers. This beautiful example comes with a massive specification to include, AMG body styling, 20" Diamond Faced AMG Wheels with Grey AMG Branded Calipers,COMAND online with Media interface, Bluetooth interface, Auto Active park assist with parktronic system, AMG instrument cluster, AMG speed sensitive sports steering, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Closing aid for boot/doors, COMAND online with Media interface, Crosswind Assist, Direct steering, Doorhold system, Mercedes connect me, Power door closure, Speed limit assist, 360 Surround camera system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch pad controller for COMAND online, Driver Assistance Pack, Keyless Go, Heated and Cooled Massaging Front Seats with Memory, Traffic sign recognition, CD player, DAB Digital radio with Burmester Sound System, Active light system, Adaptive brake lights, Adaptive high beam assist, Multifunction Flat Bottom Leather sports steering wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto dimming driver's door mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors , Front fog lights, Headlamp assist, Headlight wash system, Infrared protective + noise insulating glass, intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights and swarovski crystals, LED tail lights, Magic vision control, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Wind deflector, Airscarf, Ambient lighting, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals.John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information