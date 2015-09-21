Mercedes-Benz > S Class

Accessories

Active park assist with parktronic system, AMG analogue clock, AMG instrument cluster, AMG speed sensitive sports steering, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, COMAND online with Media interface, Crosswind Assist, Doorhold system, Mercedes-Benz emergency call, Near field communication, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limit assist, Touch pad controller for COMAND online, Traffic sign recognition, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, DAB Digital radio, Frontbass loudspeakers, Active light system, Adaptive brake lights, Adaptive high beam assist, AMG body styling, AMG sports exhaust system with two twin chrome tailpipes, Auto dimming driver's door mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric panoramic glass sunroof, Electric windows with one touch open, Front fog lights, Green tinted glass, Headlamp assist, Headlight wash system, Heated screen wash system, High gloss black air intake grilles in front apron, Infrared protective + noise insulating glass, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 12V socket in rear centre console, 3 rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, AMG door sill panels in brushed stainless steel, AMG exclusive floor mats with badge, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Front seats electric adjust lumbar support, Front/rear centre armrests with storage, Front/rear reading lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated door sills, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Lockable/illuminated air conditioned glovebox, Luggage nets in boot/front pass footwell, Luxury auto 2 zone climate control, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Sunglasses storage, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Driving Assistance pack - S Class, Front seat comfort pack - S Class, Front seat memory pack - S Class, Keyless Go comfort pack - S Class, ABS, Active bonnet, Brake assist, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electronic parking brake, First aid kit, Front + rear side airbags, Front brake callipers with Mercedes Benz lettering, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Rear outer seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Rear seatbelt warning indicator, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Alarm system with interior protection, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, AMG sports suspension, Tyre sealant kit