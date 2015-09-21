loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:S 350 d L SE ,Derivative:SE Line ,Variant: S 350 d L SE Mercedes-Benz S Class S350d L SE Line 4dr 9G-Tronic [Executive]

Interior mirror and driver's exterior mirror automatically dimming,Preinstallation for roof carrier systems,bench seat with folding centre armrest, non-adjustable, single unit,Electric roller sun blind left/right rear doors,Diesel Emission control BLUETEC (SCR),COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control,Acceleration skid control (ASR),Sidebags in rear left and right,Tail lamps - LED,18" alloy wheels (4) - 5-twin-spoke design,Power closing,i-Size child restraint system,Speedtronic cruise control,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me services,Automatic air conditioning THERMOTRONIC, rear,Parking Package,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,Ambient lighting,Rear armrest,ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function,Vanity mirror plus magnifying mirror,Double cup holder - front,AIRMATIC,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Comfort-ventilated rear seats,COMAND Online,LED Intelligent Light System (RHD),Remote Online,EU6 emissions standard,NFC pairing for mobile devices,Velour floor mats,Steering column - electrically adjustable,Wind deflector (cloth),Electrically-adjustable rear seats including memory function,Remote boot-lid release,Glove compartment Lockable, air-conditioned and illuminated,Illuminated door sill panels with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Adaptive brake lights,Summer tyres,PRE-SAFE® system,Rain-sensing wipers,Roller Blind Package,SE Steering Code,Digital radio,Airbags - front sidebags,Technical modifications (07),LED Light package,Airbags - windowbags,9G-TRONIC,Traffic Sign Assist,Digital operating instructions,Reversing camera,Incorrect fuelling protection for diesel models,Executive,single-disc changer,Instrument cluster with central multifunction display,Fog lamps - front and rear,Spectacles compartment in overhead control panel,COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS,Headlamp assist,TIREFIT,Electrically adjustable front seats,Reading lamps front,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Parktronic with Active Park Assist,Media Interface,Brake Assist (BAS),Heated front seats,high-gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim,ESP® dynamic cornering control system,Electric sunblind for rear window,Live Traffic Information,United Kingdom Steering,Memories for rear seats,ECO start/stop function,Touchpad with Controller,Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

  • Ad ID
    413244
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    KW66YPC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2286 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
London Road,Bracknell,
RG12 9FR
United Kingdom

