Mercedes-Benz > S Class

A truly superb example of a One Owner S320 CDi in Ultra Rare Periclase Green Metallic with Tan Leather. High Specification Car with a host of factory fitted extras including Park Assist with Reversing Camera, Distronic Plus (Speed Sensitive Cruise Control), Linguatronic Voice Control, Electric Tilt and Sliding Sunroof, COMAND DVD APS with Navigation, Dynamic Cornering Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Collapsable Spare Wheel, Soft Closing Doors, Burred Walnut Wood Inlays, Heated Screen Wash System, Memory Package for Front Seats and Steering Column/Mirrors. Power Folding Door Mirrors. Plus Lots More. One Owner from New. Full Mercedes-Benz Main Dealer Service History. Nothing Else Like this for sale anywhere. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with optional complimentary 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Specialist - We have over 20 lenders available for all circumstances and will beat your banks quote. Nice Part Exchanges Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist.