Mercedes-Benz > S Class

car description

Stunning Long Wheel Base S Class Diesel BLUETEC BLUE-EFFICIENCY in Obsidian Black with Black Leather interior. Specification Includes Heated Front & Rear Seats. Fully Electrically Adjustable Rear Seats. Rear Window Blind. Electric Tilt and Sliding Sunroof. Power Folding Door Mirrors. COMAND with Satellite Navigation. Cruise Control with Limiter. Linguatronic Voice Control. Rear Vanity Mirrors. Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights. LED Rear Lights. Privacy Glass. 6 Disc CD autochanger. SD Card Reader. 2 keys. Full Service History - serviced at 13k, 28k, 41k, 53k, 69k, 83k & 95k including recent tranmission service, new injector seals and battery. MOT 16th November 2018. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with optional complimentary 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Specialist - We have over 20 lenders available for all circumstances and will beat your banks quote. Nice Part Exchanges Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist.