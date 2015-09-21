Mercedes-Benz > S Class

Variant name:S500 AMG Line Premium 2dr Auto ,Derivative:S 500 AMG LINE PREMIUM ,Variant: S 500 AMG LINE PREMIUM
Active park assist with parktronic system,AMG instrument cluster,Attention assist,Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone,Closing aid for boot/doors,Collision prevention assist plus,COMAND online with Media interface,Crosswind Assist,Direct steering,Doorhold system,Near field communication,Outside temperature gauge,Power door closure,Remote boot release,Service indicator (Active Service System),Speed limit assist,Surround camera system,Touch pad controller for COMAND online,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,CD player,DAB Digital radio,Active light system,Adaptive brake lights,Adaptive high beam assist,Auto dimming driver's door mirror,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Body coloured bumpers,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors,Electric windows with one touch open,Front fog lights,Headlamp assist,Headlight wash system,Heated rear window with timer,Infrared protective + noise insulating glass,LED tail lights,Magic vision control,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,2 rear head restraints,Airscarf,Ambient lighting,AMG door sill panels in brushed stainless steel,AMG floor mats,Comfort ventilated front seats,Dual zone automatic climate control,Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column,Electric front headrests with memory,Front folding armrests,Front/rear reading lights,Heated rear seats,Illuminated/air conditioned glove compartment,Isofix rear child seat preparation,Luggage nets in boot/front pass footwell,Multifunction sports steering wheel,Rear armrest,Rear centre console,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Storage compartment in centre console,Sunglasses storage,Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors,Twin front cupholders,Air-balance pack - S Class,Front seat comfort pack - S Class,Front seat memory pack - S Class,Keyless Go comfort pack - S Class,Warmth comfort pack - S Class,2 rear seatbelts,Active bonnet,Anti-lock brake system,Brake assist,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Acceleration skid control (ASR),Front + rear side airbags,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Hill hold function,Hill start assist,i-Size and ISOFIX Child Restraint system,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Window airbags,Alarm system with interior protection,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,AirMATIC suspension,20" AMG multi spoke design alloy wheels,Tyre sealant kit
Vanguard Way,Shrewsbury,Battlefield Enterprise Park
SY1 3TG
United Kingdom