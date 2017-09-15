Mercedes-Benz > S Class

car description

Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to of this pristine condition, great spec Mercedes S500L Blue-efficiency with only 17,000 miles and full Mercedes service history. The condition of this vehicle is as new due to the low mileage and maintenance it has received. Buy with complete confidence. We are a family business established over 20 years offering low mileage vehicles to thousands of new and returning customers. In return we have received great reviews on Google, our own website and many other sites. All of the vehicles available are fully HPI checked and will be up to date with service's and Mot. We offer very competitive finance and warranty packages over 1-5 years with zero deposit. We are open every day from 8am-9pm but do ask that you please call before making your journey to insure the vehicle you are interested in is still available. Spec includes....Upgraded 22' AMG wheels with new tyres., Electric Glass Sunroof with Pre - Safe Closing Function, Full leather Heated/Electric Seats With Memory In Both Front And Rear Of The Vehicle, 22'' AMG Wheels, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation with 3D Map Display, Electric Closing doors, Electric blinds, Bluetooth + Voice Command, Luxury Automatic Climate Control - Two Zone, with Digital Display, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Adjustable Suspension, Power Folding Mirrors, Paddel Shift, Advanced Parking Guidance System - Parking Space Measurement and Audible Steering Guidance, Linguatronic - Voice Activation, Parktronic (PTS