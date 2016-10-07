Mercedes-Benz > S Class

car description

Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Parking Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Burmester Sound System, DAB Radio, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Massage Seats, Soft-close Doors, Panoramic Sunroof, Full main dealer service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Mercedes-Benz S500 AMG Line Premium 4.7 V8 Turbo 9G-Tronic Automatic registered August 2015 finished in Palladium Silver with Full Exclusive Black Leather and Black High-gloss Poplar Wood Trim, Brand New Rear Tyres, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist Plus, Climatised Electric Front Comfort Memory Seats with Massage and Lumbar Control, 360 Camera, Distronic Plus with Steer Control, Panoramic Sunroof, AMG Bodystyling, Burmester Surround Sound System, Hands-free Access with Keyless Entry and Go, Heated Seats Throughout, Driving Assistance Package Plus, Air-balance Package, Soft-close Doors, COMAND Online, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, LED Dynamic Headlamps, 20 Inch AMG Multi-spoke Light Alloys, Ambient Lighting, ECO Start/stop, Adaptive Brake Lights, Full Mercedes-Benz Service History on 07/10/16 and Mercedes-Benz Chichester 05/09/17 at 14,136.