Mercedes-Benz S Class

£9,995
car description

HPI All-Clear Check, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, Service history

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309514
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Mileage
    69095 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2997
Ansty Cross
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
United Kingdom

