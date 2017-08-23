loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz S Class

£48,993
car description

Variant name:S350 BLUETEC L AMG LINE EXECUTIVE ,Derivative:W222 ,Variant: S350 BLUETEC L AMG LINE EXECUTIVE Huge Specification, Please Read Our Comments After leaving many S Class offered we have found the grail car. Offered in Diamond White metallic with Black leather this example ticks the boxes. A massive specification including many desirable factory options including but not limited to Diamond White metallic paint, Driving Assistance Pack, Lane departure warning, Adaptive cruise control, Blind spot assist, Brake assist with preview, Overtaking sensor, Dynamic steering, Electric panoramic glass sunroof, Luxury automatic climate control with rear controls, Roller blind package, 360 degree cameras, Front seat memory package, Air balance package, Black poplar wood, One owner from new only 11000 miles. 1 Owner from new.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    YB15WFM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    11500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE,
United Kingdom

