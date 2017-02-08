loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Compare this car
£59,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys, 7 G gearbox, active park assist, Ambient lighting, Aux and USB Connection, burred walnut wood trim, Collision Warning System, Comand Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Dynamic LED Headlamps, Dynamic seat handling THIS AMAZING SPEC VEHICLE COST NEW OVER £100000, PLEASE PHONE FOR FULL SPECIFICATION, FULL BEIGE NAPPA LEATHER TRIM WITH ESPRESSO BROWN TOP DASH, Always over 60 Mercedes-Benz cars in stock! We will not be beaten on price!

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys, 7 G gearbox, active park assist, Ambient lighting, Aux and USB Connection, burred walnut wood trim, Collision Warning System, Comand Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Dynamic LED Headlamps, Dynamic seat handling

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3498
Email Dealer >>

153 Vale Road
Northfleet, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed