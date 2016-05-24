loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz S Class

£6,290
car description

Variant name:S320 CDI ,Derivative:W220 (FL) ,Variant: 3.2 S320 CDI 4dr

Accessories

Metallic Silver, 3 owners, Last serviced on 24/05/2016 at 63,059 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Sunroof Electric (Glass), Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/DVD), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Paint Metallic, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Airbags, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Electric door mirrors, Head Restraints, Immobiliser, Electronic Stability Programme, Parking aid, Traction control, Power-Assisted Steering, Height adjustable drivers seat. 5 seats, :PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME!, £6,290 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    WG05GXW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    72612 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2005
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.2
Snows House,Hedge End,Botley Road
SO30 2RA,
United Kingdom

