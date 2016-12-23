loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Compare this car
£22,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Palladium silver, PANORAMIC GLASS SUN ROOF, Full AMG body styling, 20'' AMG alloy wheels, Basalt grey leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Memory package including driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Ventilated (comfort cooling) and heated front seats, Bluetooth, Ambient lighting, Parktronic front and rear with parking guidance, Intelligent light system including xenon headlights, Attention assist, Black ash interior wood trim, Two private owners from new, Only 48,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, Comprehensive 3 year warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222637
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed