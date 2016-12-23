Mercedes-Benz > S Class

Palladium silver, PANORAMIC GLASS SUN ROOF, Full AMG body styling, 20'' AMG alloy wheels, Basalt grey leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Memory package including driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Ventilated (comfort cooling) and heated front seats, Bluetooth, Ambient lighting, Parktronic front and rear with parking guidance, Intelligent light system including xenon headlights, Attention assist, Black ash interior wood trim, Two private owners from new, Only 48,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, Comprehensive 3 year warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
