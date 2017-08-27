Mercedes-Benz > S Class

car description

Head Up Display, Panoramic Glass Roof, 360 Cameras, Command APS, Sat Nav, Live Traffic, Traffic Sign Recognition, Active Park, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, TouchPad, Keyless Go, Driver Assistance Pack Plus, Climate Control, Distronic Plus Cruise Control, Brake Assist, Electric Memory Dynamic Seats, Air Scarf Heating, DAB Radio, Premium Sound, Dynamic LED Headlamps. High Beam Assist, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Poplar Wood Trim, Adjustable ABC Suspension, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Illuminated Door Sills, Red Calipers, Full AMG Styling and 19" AMG Alloys. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a p