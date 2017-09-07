loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.2 S320 4dr Auto

£2,995
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: 3.2 S320 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, 1 owner, Service history, Sunroof Electric, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver), Climate Control, Computer, Telephone Equipment (Fixed), Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Air conditioning, Central locking, Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Power steering. 5 seats, 2,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    311579
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3199
  • Engine Model
    3199
Global Cars Ltd
NW106PJ,
United Kingdom

