MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.2 S320 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: 3.2 S320 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, 1 owner, Service history, Sunroof Electric, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver), Climate Control, Computer, Telephone Equipment (Fixed), Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Seats Electric (Driver), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Air conditioning, Central locking, Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Power steering. 5 seats, 2,995 p/x welcome
Global Cars Ltd
NW106PJ,
United Kingdom
