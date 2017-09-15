MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S350L CDI BlueTEC L Limousine 7G-Tronic Plus 4dr Auto

Accessories

Silver, *AUTO EXPRESS DRIVER POWER BEST CAR DEALERS 2017 WINNER*, Upgrades - Electric Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Reversing Camera, Heated Front Seats, Electric Rear Roller Blind, Closing Aid for Doors, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Rear Seats, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Glass Sunroof with Pre - Safe Closing Function, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation with 3D Map Display, Luxury Automatic Climate Control - Two Zone, with Digital Display, Advanced Parking Guidance System - Parking Space Measurement and Audible Steering Guidance, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Front and Rear Seats - Heated, Linguatronic Voice Control, 18in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design 255/45 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Front and Rear Outer Seats Electrically Adjustable, Upholstery - Leather, Tinted Glass, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Hill Start Assist, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Electric Windows (4), Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Alarm System, Radio/CD/DVD Changer (6 - Disc, Region 2 DVD Only)/MP3 Compatibility/SD Card Slot/8in Colour Display/Media Interface, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, AFFORDABLE CARS GROUP IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH CANCER RESEARCH UK, DONATING A PERCENTAGE OF OUR PROFITS EACH MONTH TO THIS WORTHY CAUSE. Affordable Cars Group strives to offer the ultimate car buying experience. Known nationwide for our quality of stock, professionalism and customer service which is second to none. Call or E-mail for further details or to arrange a viewing. Open 7 Days a week With Late Night Opening Thursday Until 8PM, so call in and see us today. ALL CARS SUBJECT TO OUR PEACE OF MIND PACK ADMIN FEE OF 99 WHICH INCLUDES A 6 MONTH NATIONWIDE WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER. Finance arranged, Debit + Credit cards accepted, 12 + 24 Month Warranties available, Part Exchanges Welcome, Open 8pm Thursdays, On The A19 Crockey Hill Enter YO19 4SH In Your SatNav, Call 01904 644 440, 17,998