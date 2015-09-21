MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S350d SE Line L (Executive) 9G-Tronic 4dr (start/stop, LWB) Auto

Accessories

Obsidian Black Metallic, 1 Owner, Mercedes-Benz Service History, MORE INFO TO FOLLOW, 1 owner, Rear Executive Package, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation with 3D Map Display, European Map Data Updates, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, ECO Start/Stop Function, Heated Front Seats, Rear Seats - Heated, Reversing Camera, 18in Alloy Wheels - 5-Twin-Spoke Design with (245/50Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Alarm System with Interior Protection, Bluetooth Telephony with High Definition Call Quality, Electric Windows (4) with Pre-Safe Closing Function, Front Seats - Full Electric Adjustment, Metallic Paint, Radio, Single CD/DVD Drive with MP3 Compatibility, SD Memory Card Slot, 10GB Music Register, Media Interface, Integrated WLAN Hotspot, Rain - Sensing Wipers - Two - Stage, Tinted Glass - Green, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Upholstery - Leather. 5 seats, VAT Qualifying, Buy with Confidence From A Trusted Mercedes-Benz Specialist with Over 150 Mercedes-Benz Always In Stock, MB Brent Park is one of London's Largest and Finest Mercedes-Benz Specialist, Finance Options Available, Drive Away Today, Call For More Info, Fresh Stock Arriving Daily, All Vehicles HPI Clear with Certificate Ready to Hand, Nationwide Delivery, Up to 3 Years Optional Warranty Available, For a No Obligation Test Drive, Finance Quote Or Part-Exchange Valuation Call Us Today or Why Not Book Your Skype or Facetime Viewing, This Car Has Been Inspected By Trained Technicians and Passed a Multi-point Inspection, For a No Hassle, No Haggle Buying Experience with Unmatched Customer Service Call MB Brent Park Today, Central Business Center, Great Central Way, London, NW10 0UR, Visit mbbrentpark.co.uk to search all of our cars, 34,990 p/x welcome