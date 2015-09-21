loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S350d AMG Line L (Executive Premium) Saloon 9G-Tronic 4dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: 3.0 S350d AMG Line L (Executive Premium) Saloon 9G-Tronic 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 654 Engine Size: 2925 Ext Color: Black

Black, S350 L AMG Line demonstrator in Obsidian Black with very low mileage and a fantastic specification, Upgrades - Driving Assistance Package, Executive Rear Package, Roller Blind Package, Automatic air conditioning THERMOTRONIC, Premium Package, Privacy Glass - Rear Side Windows/Rear Window, 1 owner, Standard Features - 19in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - 5-twin-spoke Design, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation with 3D Map Display, European Map Data Updates, Reversing Camera, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, ECO Start/Stop Function, Front Seats - Full Electric Adjustment, Alarm System with Interior Protection, Bluetooth Telephony with High Definition Call Quality, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electric Windows (4) with Pre-Safe Closing Function, Metallic Paint, KEYLESS-GO Starting Function, Radio, Single CD/DVD Drive with MP3 Compatibility, SD Memory Card Slot, 10GB Music Register, Media Interface, Integrated WLAN Hotspot, Rain - Sensing Wipers - Two - Stage, Upholstery - Leather. 5 seats, Video Presentation Available on Request., 72,888 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    416162
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    654 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2925
  • Engine Model
    2925
