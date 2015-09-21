MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S350 CDI BlueTEC SE Line L 7G-Tronic Plus 4dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Obsidian Black Metallic, 1 Owner, Mercedes-Benz Service History, MORE INFO TO FOLLOW, 1 owner, Next MOT due 06/03/2018, Rear Executive Package, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation with 3D Map Display, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Linguatronic Voice Control, Reversing Camera, ECO Start/Stop Function, Front and Rear Seats Heated, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, Cruise Control with SPEEDTRONIC, Alarm System, Bluetooth Telephony with High Definition Call Quality, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Metallic Paint, 18in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Twin - Spoke Design with Front and Raer 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Radio, Single CD/DVD Drive with MP3 Compatibility, SD Memory Card Slot, USB, Media Interface and Internet Radio, Electric Windows (4) with Pre - Safe Closing Function, Front Seats - Full Electric Adjustment, Tinted Glass All Round - Green, Upholstery - Leather, Rain - Sensing Wipers - Two - Stage. 5 seats, VAT Qualifying, Buy with Confidence From A Trusted Mercedes-Benz Specialist with Over 150 Mercedes-Benz Always In Stock, MB Brent Park is one of London's Largest and Finest Mercedes-Benz Specialist, Finance Options Available, Drive Away Today, Call For More Info, Fresh Stock Arriving Daily, All Vehicles HPI Clear with Certificate Ready to Hand, Nationwide Delivery, Up to 3 Years Optional Warranty Available, For a No Obligation Test Drive, Finance Quote Or Part-Exchange Valuation Call Us Today or Why Not Book Your Skype or Facetime Viewing, This Car Has Been Inspected By Trained Technicians and Passed a Multi-point Inspection, For a No Hassle, No Haggle Buying Experience with Unmatched Customer Service Call MB Brent Park Today, Central Business Center, Great Central Way, London, NW10 0UR, Visit mbbrentpark.co.uk to search all of our cars, 26,990 p/x welcome