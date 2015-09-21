MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S350 BLUETEC AUTO AMG BODY KIT & FULL HISTORY 258 BHP

Accessories

An immaculate fully loaded example with Full Service History. Cruise Control. Full Heated Leather. AMG Alloy Wheels. Sat Nav. Electric Memory Seats. Selectable Sports Suspension. Electric Memory Seats. Front and Rear Optical and Audible Parking Sensors. Service Record;- Mar 2013 @ 4065 Miles. Oct 2013 @ 6488 Miles. Oct 2014 @ 18709 Miles. Nov 2015 @ 35389 Miles. Feb 2016 @ 41246 Miles. Aug 2016 @ 52009 Miles. ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE (Subject to Status) - VIEW MORE IMAGES DIRECT ON OUR WEBSITE SEARCH BRG AUTOHUB- APPLY FOR FINANCE DIRECTLY ON OUR WEBSITE- PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AT SCREEN PRICE - INDOOR VIEWING - EVERY VEHICLE 50 POINT HEALTH CHECKED - EVERY VEHICLE HPI CHECKED & MILEAGE CHECKED - RAC WARRANTY AVAILABLE ACROSS OUR STOCK- CALL BEFORE TRAVELLING TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY,Heated Front Seats, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electric Memory Seats, Cup Holder, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Hands Free Bluetooth Kit, Full Service History, CD/Radio, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Tinted glass, Armrest - Rear, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Leather Interior - Black, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Leather Steering Wheel , Satelite Navigation, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Power Assisted Steering, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electronic Stability Programme, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Park Distance Control - Front/Rear, Isofix Child Seat Anchor Points, Immobiliser, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Drivers Information System, Deadlocks, Alarm, Air Bag Side - Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Remote Control, Cruise Control, Child Locks, Bi Xenon Lighting System, Rain Sensor, Sideskirts, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Metallic Paint, Electric Door Mirrors - Heated, Tyre Pressure Control, Traction Control, Third Brake Light, Self Levelling Suspension, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Alloy Wheels - 15in, Body Coloured Bumpers