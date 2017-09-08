loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto

£6,990
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: 3.0 S320 CDI 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97000 Engine Size: 3 Ext Color: Black

black, EXCELLENT CONDITION, 1 YEAR MOT, 1 FORMER KEEPER, HPI CHECKED, LOVELY TO DRIVE,, 2 owners, Leather seats, Heated seats, Satellite navigation, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child locks & Isofix system, Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Cruise control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Headlamp Wash, Heated Washer Jets, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Lumbar support, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Mirrors Internal, Paint Metallic, Parking aid, Power Socket, Power steering, Radio, Rain Sensor, Remote central locking, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Seat Height Adjustment, Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger Electric), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Side Protection Mouldings, Sports seats, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone), Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Traction control, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets, Windscreen Wiper. 5 seats, 6,990

  • Ad ID
    315672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    97000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
  • Engine Model
    3
E.M.C Car Sales
Bagshot, GU195NJ, Surrey
United Kingdom

