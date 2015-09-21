MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS 3.0 S320 CDI 4d 231 BHP Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: 3.0 S320 CDI 4d 231 BHP Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: BLACK
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/DVD, Load Anchorage Points, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Paint Metallic, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated, Windscreen Wiper
Redburn Motor Company
Blyth, NE244HN, Northumberland
United Kingdom