Mercedes-Benz ML

Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Rear Headrests, Rear Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Electric Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 17'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A MINIMUM £750 IN PART EXCHNAGE ! THIS IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE OF THIS HUGELY POPULAR 4X4 , ONE OWNER FROM NEW , LOW LOW MILES SPECIFICATIONS INCLUE FULL LEATHER SEATS , CLIMATE CONTROL , CRUISE CONTROL , SUSPENSION SETINGS , TOW PACK , ELECTRCI SEATS , FOLDING MIRRORS AND WINDOWS , MULTI AIRBAGES , CD PLAYER , ROOF RAILS , 17'' ALLOYS , TRIP COMPUTER , MULTI AIRBAGS PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH 12 MONTHS MOT , SAFETY CHECK , FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHNAGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.

  • Ad ID
    411716
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    40460 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
£9,950

Worcester Rd
Hereford, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

