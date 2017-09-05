Mercedes-Benz > ML

car description

4x4 *** AWARDED BEST CUSTOMER CARE 2017 *** Huge Spec ML in Diamond White with over 15k worth of factory fitted extras including : COMAND Online Multimedia-System with Sat Nav, Bluetooth and Hard Drive. Factory Rear Entertainment System with Twin Headrest Monitors, Headphones and Remote. AirMATIC Air Suspension with level adjustment and adaptive damping. Intelligent Light System (Full LED Headlights). 21 inch AMG alloy wheels, 5- twin-spoke design. Upholstery - Leather (real). Memory Package - Fully electric driver and passenger seat adjusment, store seat, steering wheel and exterior mirror settings. 4-way lumbar support. Diamond White Pearlesant Paint. Luxury automatic climate control. Running Boards - aluminum finish with rubber studs. Reversing Camera. Front seats - heated. Rear Seats - Heated. 2 Keys. Just been serviced by Mercedes-Benz at 56,475 on 05/09/2017. Car is excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. AUTOGLYM LIFESHINE DEALER - Ask About having this product applied to your new car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with optional complimentary 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Specialist - We have over 20 lenders available for all circum