Mercedes-Benz > ML

4x4 Diamond white metallic, Black artico leather/alcantara, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear with active park assist, Aluminium side running boards, 20'' AMG alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Traffic sign recognition, Power close tail gate, Bluetooth, Privacy glass, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Driver and passenger electric seats, One private owner from new, Only 68,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, 6 stamps in the service book, Recently had a major B type service, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom