4x4 Vermillion red metallic, Full black leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Aluminium side running boards, 20'' AMG alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Privacy glass, Reversing camera, Parktronic front and rear, Climate control, Media interface with ipod connection, Electric power close tail gate, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Bluetooth, Only 28,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist history, 4 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced including front discs and pads, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
£24,990

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

