Mercedes-Benz > ML

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Two Owner Mercedes ML280 Sport in Fantastic Condition and with a Full Service history. Stunning Colour Scheme and Great Specification! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Half Black Leather Interior, Cockpit Management/Nav Display (COMAND APS), Satellite Navigation, 21'' Inch AMG Alloy Wheels, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric + Heated Seats, Running Boards Stainless Steel with Rubber Studs, Telephone Pre-Wiring with Hands Free Facility, Voice Control, Electric Closing Boot, Privacy Glass, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Control, Next MOT due 19/12/2017, Standard Features - Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Electric Windows (4), Audio 20 Radio/Single CD, Alarm System, Airbags, Power steering, Remote Central Locking. 5 seats, Metallic Iridium Silver, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down cover. Please ask our Sales Team for more info. Various Finance Packages available. To view this vehicle just put TN13