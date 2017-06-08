loading Loading please wait....
4x4 Palladium silver, Alpaca light silver grey leather, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Premium pack including COMAND, Reversing camera, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear with active park assist, Memory package, Driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Aluminium side running boards, 20'' AMG alloy wheels with 4 brand new tyres, Full AMG body styling, Privacy glass, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Dual zone climate control, Mercedes Benz + one private owner from new, Only 42,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced at Mercedes Canterbury, 2 keys, Still under manufacturers warranty until July 2018, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    404638
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
