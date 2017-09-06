loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz ML

£10,995
Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Memory Seats, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Part service history Mercedes-Benz ML280 CDiesel Sport 3.0 Auto (7)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310765
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    79800 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
Eastbourne Road
East Sussex
United Kingdom

