loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz ML

Compare this car
£23,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

4x4 Diamond white, Full black artico leather/alcantara, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Aluminium side running boards, 19'' AMG alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Privacy glass, Traffic sign recognition, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Driver and passenger electric seats, Single disc CD, Media interface, 2 private owners from new, Only 60,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 4 stamps in the service book, Just had a major B type service, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

Accessories

4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310763
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed