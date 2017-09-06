Mercedes-Benz > ML

4x4 Diamond white, Full black artico leather/alcantara, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Aluminium side running boards, 19'' AMG alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Privacy glass, Traffic sign recognition, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Driver and passenger electric seats, Single disc CD, Media interface, 2 private owners from new, Only 60,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 4 stamps in the service book, Just had a major B type service, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
