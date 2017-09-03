Mercedes-Benz > ML

4x4 Calcite white, Black artico leather/alcantara, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, 21'' AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, 6 disc multi play CD, Media interface with bluetooth audio, Driver and passenger heated seats, Xenon headlights with cornering illumination, Aluminium side running boards, Privacy glass, Parktronic front and rear, Dual zone climate control, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Easy pack tail gate, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 2 private owners from new, Only 46,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, Just had a major B type service, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
