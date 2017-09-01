loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz ML

£16,720
Power Boot, Full Main Dealer Service History, DAB, 2 Keys, Electric Sunroof, Automatic Electric Windows, Auto-dip Rearview, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, COMAND, Air Conditioning, Folding Rear Seats, Sports Seats, Electric Seats, Auto Lighting, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Colour SatNav, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Rain-Sensing Wipers, iPod Connectivity, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Metallic Paintwork, Headlamp Jetwash, Front Fog Lamps, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Sunroof, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Memory seats, Heated steering wheel, Premium sound system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309506
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, Surrey
United Kingdom

