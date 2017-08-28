loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz ML

£43,000
car description

DESIGNO LEATHER, BLIND SPOT INDICATION, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Camera, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Privacy Glass, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, 21'' Alloys, 4x4 TO MANY EXTRAS TO LIST .

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    17800 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    5461
PO Box 11960
Ingatestone, Essex
United Kingdom

