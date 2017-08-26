loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz ML

£22,990
car description

4x4 Diamond white metallic, Full alpaca light silver grey leather, ELECTRIC GLASS SUNROOF, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Airmatic suspension, 21'' AMG 5 spoke alloy wheels, Full AMG body styling, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear with active park assist, Ambient lighting, Intelligent light system including xenon headlights and cornering illumination, Easy pack tailgate, Privacy glass, Aluminium side running boards, 93 litre fuel tank, Media interface with ipod connection, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Traffic sign recognition, Detachable tow bar, Mercedes Benz + 2 private owners from new, Only 71,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced at Mercedes Canterbury, 2 keys

Accessories

4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > ML
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

