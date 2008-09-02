Mercedes-Benz > ML

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Alcantara Leather, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Air Bag, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, CD Player, Radio, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Top specification Mercedes ML 320 sport with Black Alcantara leather trim. This car boast Satellite Navigation, phone prep, full electric seats, with 9 stamped services plus one carried out by us. Services as follows :- 02/09/2008 13163 miles, 12/04/2010 31473 miles, 21/03/2011 38658 miles, 19/12/2011 45381 miles, 11/12/2012 55284 miles, 10/07/2013 61056 miles, 12/09/2014 65104 miles, 20/10/2015 69421 miles, 10/10/2016 73493 miles and 11/08/2017 76828 miles. Two new tyres and front + rear discs and pads replaced by us also.