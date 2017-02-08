Mercedes-Benz > ML

4x4 Diamond white metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Half black leather/alcantara, Wide screen SAT NAV (Becker), Driver and passenger heated seats, Memory package including driver and passenger electric seats both with memory, Parktronic front and rear, Privacy glass, Full AMG body styling, 20'' AMG alloy wheels, Aluminium side running boards, Electric adjustable steering column, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Ipod connection, One private owner from new, Only 35,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 2 stamps in the service book, Still under manufacturers warranty until June 2017, HPI checked, Excellent finance options available, Extended comprehensive 3 year warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
With 604bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, by some margin this i...
Few affordable cars from the 1980s boast such a fantastic racing pedigre...