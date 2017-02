Mercedes-Benz > ML

car description

command system inc sat nav, FINE BLACK NAPPA LEATHER TRIM, Powered Folding Mirrors, Bluetooth, Climate Control, 18'' multi spoke alloys, Trip Computer, Self-levelling Suspension , Remote Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Auto Lighting, ABS, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY COVERED 71,000 MILES AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, AS WITH ALL OUR VEHICLES IT COMES FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEAGE WARRANTED, SPECIAL EDITION INC COMMAND SYSTEM INC SAT NAV, FULL BLACK LEATHER, AIRMATIC SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, OBSIDEAN BLACK ARROW POWER FOLD DOOR MIRRORS, ELECTRIC SEATING, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, 18'' ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER AND BLACK WOOD STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, AUTO LIGHTING WITH RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AMG TYPE FRONT GRILLE, RADIO CD PLAYER, AND LOTS MORE, A TRULY STUNNING RARE V6 EXAMPLE IN OUTSTANDING CONDITION THROUGHOUT WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY