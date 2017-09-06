loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes SLK250 ON SALE NOW

£15,495
Mercedes SLK250 AMG Sport presented in Obsidian Black comes with a full MB history and the following specification; Black leather with white stitch, heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel with paddles, climate control, DAB radio, bluetooth phone connectivity, cruise control, rear park assist, automatic lights, wind deflector and 18" AMG alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 47,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.1 Finished in: Obsidian Black Metallic

  • Ad ID
    310639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Mercedes
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

