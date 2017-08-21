Mercedes-Benz GLE-CLASS

car description

Panoramic Glass Roof, Factory Rear Screen Entertainment, Command APS, Sat Nav, TV, Rear View Camera, Active Park Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, Multi Media Interface, DAB Radio, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound, Dynamic LED Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Secrecy Glass, Tyre Pressure Monitor, AirMatic Suspension, Folding Mirrors, Piano Black Wood, Red Calipers, AMG Side Steps, AMG Performance Multi Function Steering Wheel, Full AMG Styling and 22" AMG Multi Spoke Alloys. Full Mercedes Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Viewing by Appointment. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk,, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us