Mercedes-Benz G-CLASS

£104,989
LEFT HAND DRIVE. Spec Inc Command, Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, ECO Start / Stop Function, Climate Control, Distronic Cruise Control, Electric Sunroof, Electric Heated Memory Comfort Ventilated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Media Interface, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon Logic 7, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, LED Daytime Driving Lights, Ambient Lighting, Side Steps, Secrecy Glass, Stainless Steel Exterior Pack, Stainless Steel Spare Wheel Carrier, AMG Performance Multi Function Steering Wheel inc Gear Shift Paddles, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors, Red Calipers, Full AMG Carbon Interior Trim, Full AMG Styling and 21" Black AMG Alloys. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buye

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328894
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Mercedes
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

