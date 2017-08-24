loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 190D Ponton

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 190 Ponton 1961 in good condition This is a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190 D Ponton (W121). The car has beautiful burgundy red paint and a fabulous grey cloth interior. Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. It is an older restoration. The car has the 1988CC, 4 cyl, 55 HP Diesel engine and manual gearbox with steering-column gear change. Technics fully checked and in great condition. When you are looking for a beautiful, good Mercedes-Benz Ponton ready to drive, this one is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306631
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Mercedes
  • Year
    1961
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

