Mercedes 300SE-SOLD

car description

300SE Automatic W126 Finished in pearl blue metallic with cream leather 34,000 miles, husband & wife owned from new. Factory specification includes air conditioning, electric sunroof, electric drivers seat, electric adjustable steering column, 15-hole alloy wheels, headlamp wash wipe, ABS, rear headrests, front centre armrest, electric windows, central locking. Supplied new by Waterhouse Limited Mercedes-Benz of Chelmsford on 1st October 1991. Registered on the cherished number 1 ERY, which it wore up until a few months ago. This vehicle has been cherished and maintained to the highest possible standards and has 23 stamps Mercedes-Benz main dealer stamps in the original maintenance booklet. The original factory applied wax is still visible on the underside! A chance to acquire a very rare low mileage example with exemplary ownership and service history.