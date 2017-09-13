Mercedes 300SE-SOLD

300SE Automatic W126 Finished in pearl blue metallic with cream leather 34,000 miles, husband & wife owned from new. Factory specification includes air conditioning, electric sunroof, electric drivers seat, electric adjustable steering column, 15-hole alloy wheels, headlamp wash wipe, ABS, rear headrests, front centre armrest, electric windows, central locking. Supplied new by Waterhouse Limited Mercedes-Benz of Chelmsford on 1st October 1991. Registered on the cherished number 1 ERY, which it wore up until a few months ago. This vehicle has been cherished and maintained to the highest possible standards and has 23 stamps Mercedes-Benz main dealer stamps in the original maintenance booklet. The original factory applied wax is still visible on the underside! A chance to acquire a very rare low mileage example with exemplary ownership and service history.
mercedes 300 se sold abs alloy-wheels air-con cream-leather metallic sunroof leather cream-interior german petrol light-interior
121 Lichfield Street, Fazeley
Tamworth, B78 3QE, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Mercedes has revealed its latest incarnation of the C63 Coupe, the Merce...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...