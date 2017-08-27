Mercedes 1970

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 250C/8 coupe 1970 black restored condition 4 years ago this beautiful 1970 Mercedes Benz 250C/8 coupe was restored in Germany. Car has beautiful black paint, great burgundy red interior and very nice chrome. Engine runs fine, automatic gearbox. Great looking, running and driving Mercedes coupe. Car has German title and German H-zulassung. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.