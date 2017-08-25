Mercedes 1967

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 230SL Pagode in good condition This is a good running and driving MB 230SL Pagode in good condition. Car has sofftop and hardtop. Ready to go touring. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.